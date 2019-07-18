Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.56, 839 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

