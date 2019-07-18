Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELMUY opened at $24.30 on Friday.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and ICT and online services in Finland, Estonia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment offers telecommunications services, such as voice and data services to consumers and households.

