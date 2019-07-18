Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $12.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 2,249,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 2.16. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $308,062.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

