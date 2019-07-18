ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.60

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 811743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.12.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -5.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

