eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,918,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $244,327,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of eBay by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $196,232,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $79,086,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

