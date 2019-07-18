eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $41.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

“We believe Promoted Listings will continue to be a bright spot and expect revenue to nearly double in 2019, reaching approximately $380mm. We remain PT, which reflects a blend of our DCF and sum-of-the-parts analyses.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

