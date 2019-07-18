easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $377.33.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41. easyJet has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

