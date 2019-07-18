EagleX Hits Market Capitalization of $53,647.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded 177.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $53,647.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00271845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01301128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00120245 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

