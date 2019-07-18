Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.93. Downer EDI shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 898,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$6.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

In other Downer EDI news, insider Grant Fenn 301,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

