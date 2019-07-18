Donald (Don) Sharp Purchases 717,090 Shares of Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Donald (Don) Sharp bought 717,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$71,709.00 ($50,857.45).

Donald (Don) Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Donald (Don) Sharp bought 408,683 shares of Xplore Wealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$39,642.25 ($28,115.07).

XPL stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.08) on Thursday. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.26 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.10.

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

