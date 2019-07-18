Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $256.72

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and traded as low as $256.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $256.40, with a volume of 578,462 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on DOM shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

