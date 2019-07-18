Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.72 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $375.18 million and approximately $39.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00940395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,399,687,636 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Coindeal, Fatbtc, Ovis, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Tidex, Mercatox, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, Bits Blockchain, C-CEX, Bitsane, Koineks, Indodax, Upbit, BCEX, Novaexchange, cfinex, Exmo, BitFlip, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, YoBit, Coinbe, CoinEx, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Exrates, FreiExchange, QBTC, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, Crex24, Bit-Z and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.