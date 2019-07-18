Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,514.72

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.72 and traded as low as $1,442.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,457.00, with a volume of 53,616 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,514.22.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

