Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,514.72

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.72 and traded as low as $1,442.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,457.00, with a volume of 53,616 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,514.22.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

