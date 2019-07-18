Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.58 ($64.63).

ETR:DAI opened at €46.13 ($53.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.90. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. Daimler has a 52 week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

