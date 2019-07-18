Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $145.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $145.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.46 or 0.05250572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,348,852 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

