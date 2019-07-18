Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Trading Down 8.3%

Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 5,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Crown Mining Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.