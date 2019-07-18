Critical Comparison: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) vs. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

59.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.42 $8.63 million N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 5.69 $181.88 million $2.17 17.80

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 6.19% 3.02% 0.27% Glacier Bancorp 31.38% 12.83% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

