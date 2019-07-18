Critical Analysis: Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital Tracking and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -25.33% -85.84% -50.20% SINGAPORE TELEC/S 17.83% 9.58% 5.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Orbital Tracking does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.15 -$1.20 million N/A N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 3.32 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Orbital Tracking on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

