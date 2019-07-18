Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.68.

AAPL opened at $203.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

