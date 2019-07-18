Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $182,412.75 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $182,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,412.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coupa Software stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

