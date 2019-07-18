Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 237,766 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 127,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 657,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $2,445,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 730,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,804. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

