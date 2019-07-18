Contrasting Line (NYSE:LN) and Pintec Technology (NYSE:PT)

Line (NYSE:LN) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Line and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Line 1 2 4 0 2.43 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Line currently has a consensus price target of $3,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,315.75%. Given Line’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Line is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Line and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Line -1.58% -2.52% -1.14% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Line and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Line $2.13 billion 3.15 -$33.83 million ($0.16) -176.19 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.67 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Line.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication products, including LINE Stickers and themes; and contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune. In addition, the company offers display advertising services through Timeline, LINE NEWS, and LINE TODAY; account advertising products and services comprising official accounts, [email protected], sponsored stickers, and LINE Point Ads; and other advertising products and services that include LINE Part-time Job, livedoor, and Matome Web portals. Further, it sells LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and provides fintech services, such as LINE Pay service, as well as other services that include AI and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

