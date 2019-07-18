Contrasting Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) & Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM)

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bojangles and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39 Yum! Brands $5.69 billion 6.01 $1.54 billion $3.17 35.26

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bojangles and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18% Yum! Brands 24.61% -13.06% 22.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bojangles and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yum! Brands 2 9 6 0 2.24

Bojangles currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $100.43, suggesting a potential downside of 10.15%. Given Bojangles’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Bojangles on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

