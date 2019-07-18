Content Value Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01271845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00122847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,429,680 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

