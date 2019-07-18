CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.44. CompX International shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.88% of CompX International worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.