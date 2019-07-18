Comparing Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) & Hill-Rom (OTCMKTS:HRC)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lombard Medical has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical $12.17 million N/A -$31.03 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.47 billion 2.88 $252.40 million $4.75 22.45

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lombard Medical does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 7.93% 21.30% 7.62%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Lombard Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

