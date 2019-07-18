Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $931.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,750 shares of company stock worth $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after acquiring an additional 914,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

