Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Down 6.4%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 13,225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,712,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 19,057.66% and a negative return on equity of 430.95%.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.