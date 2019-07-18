Civic Price Reaches $0.0498 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Civic has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $17.07 million and $2.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.01311157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00119395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, COSS, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Mercatox, Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

