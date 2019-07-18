City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 on October 29th

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 428.80 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. City of London Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 439 ($5.74).
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
