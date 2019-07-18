City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 on October 29th

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 428.80 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. City of London Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 439 ($5.74).

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

