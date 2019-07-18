Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $43.00 at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.