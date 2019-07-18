CIBC Begins Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report published on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Personalis stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

