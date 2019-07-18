Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 631,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 242,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,130,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

