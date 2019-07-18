Celer Network Tops One Day Volume of $5.68 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and $5.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.28 or 0.05196842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,909,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

