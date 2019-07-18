Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head to Head Review

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 1 0 1.75

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $152.02 million 1.47 $3.88 million $0.58 4.33 Hersha Hospitality Trust $495.06 million 1.30 $9.99 million $2.20 7.43

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 15.49% 5.85% 1.91% Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.99% 1.34% 0.59%

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

