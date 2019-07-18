CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 65.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

