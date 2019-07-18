Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $10,925,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,778,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 664,521 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 404,079 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 296,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

