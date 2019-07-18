Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.33. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 8,300 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

