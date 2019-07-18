Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 4.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.74, 181,675 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 178,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

