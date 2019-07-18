Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TSE:CCO opened at C$13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$12.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

