Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) were up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 4,506,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 753,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 154,255 shares during the last quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

