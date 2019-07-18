Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

COG stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 191,268 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 239,959 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

