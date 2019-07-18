Byteball Bytes Reaches Market Cap of $23.46 Million (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be purchased for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00271845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01301128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00120245 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.