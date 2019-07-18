Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Main First Bank upgraded Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,345 ($30.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,845.72. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 24,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

