BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 million and a PE ratio of -85.21. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

