Brokerages Set MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $9.13

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 332,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,829. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,443.85% and a negative return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 272.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

