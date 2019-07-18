Brokerages Set $56.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Industrias Bachoco’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $56.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 17 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBA traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.01 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

