Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.54 million.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 58,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

