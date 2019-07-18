Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 61.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 354.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,116,000 after buying an additional 5,670,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $104,581,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after buying an additional 3,971,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,447,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,240,000 after buying an additional 3,132,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,864. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

