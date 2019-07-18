Brokerages Anticipate Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Nextdecade by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. The stock has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.15. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

